Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

