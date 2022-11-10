 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Friday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

