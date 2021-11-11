Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.