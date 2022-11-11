For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
