This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
