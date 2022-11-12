For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Last week we saw temperatures soar into the 70s on the first three days of the month before plummeting back to more normal levels.
A strong cold front will be moving across Wisconsin this afternoon and evening bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Just isolated showers this morning before a dry and pleasant afternoon. Rain much more likely for Thursday and a few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will …
Feeling completely different today compared to yesterday! With cold temperatures sticking around and an area of low pressure working over us, the chance for snow returns Saturday. Full details here.
Get ready for a very nice afternoon across southern Wisconsin with temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Some will get even warmer on Wednesday! Here's your full forecast.