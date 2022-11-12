 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News