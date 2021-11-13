This evening in Madison: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Madison Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
