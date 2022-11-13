This evening in Madison: Mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
