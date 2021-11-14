This evening in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to the north of a line between Wisconsin Dells and West Bend, with highest accumulations near Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…
- Updated
Q: What is La Niña and
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
Southern Wisconsin could see 1 to 3 inches on Sunday in the first accumulating snow of the season, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degre…
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Today's foreca…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You ma…