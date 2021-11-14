 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News