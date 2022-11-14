For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tuesday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
