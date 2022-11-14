Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tuesday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.