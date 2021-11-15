Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
