Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Snow showers. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It will be a cold day in Madison Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

