Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Local Weather

