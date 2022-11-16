Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 23-degree low i…
A strong cold front will be moving across Wisconsin this afternoon and evening bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Temperatures still below normal today. Showers will start to push back in tonight and will continue for Tuesday. See when rain and snow are most likely and how much snow is expected here.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
It's going to be feeling and looking like winter today with cold temperatures and lots of light to moderate snow. More in the forecast tomorrow. Track the snow and see how much will fall here.
Snow chance today with an area of low pressure working over us. Snow chance tomorrow with a cold front. See how much more snow is expected and what will happen to temperatures behind the front here.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Q: How is the 2022 hurricane season going?
Get ready for a very nice afternoon across southern Wisconsin with temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Some will get even warmer on Wednesday! Here's your full forecast.