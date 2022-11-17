This evening's outlook for Madison: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
