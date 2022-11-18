Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 17F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
