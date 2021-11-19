This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to the north of a line between Wisconsin Dells and West Bend, with highest accumulations near Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.
During the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river that pummeled California in October, peak individual wave heights of as much as 60 feet were measured.
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. A 28-degree low i…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degre…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Today's foreca…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tues…
This evening in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Madison people should be prepared for temp…
- Updated
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.