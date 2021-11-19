 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News