Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds. Very cold. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
