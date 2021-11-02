 Skip to main content
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

