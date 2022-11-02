 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

