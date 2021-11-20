Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Mostly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.