This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Models are showi…
Temperatures still below normal today. Showers will start to push back in tonight and will continue for Tuesday. See when rain and snow are most likely and how much snow is expected here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We will see a mix…
It's going to be feeling and looking like winter today with cold temperatures and lots of light to moderate snow. More in the forecast tomorrow. Track the snow and see how much will fall here.
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Still a chance for snow as well. Full details here.
Snow chance today with an area of low pressure working over us. Snow chance tomorrow with a cold front. See how much more snow is expected and what will happen to temperatures behind the front here.
Still a chance of snow today as a cold front works over us. It's going to get even colder behind it. Track the snow and see what temperatures and wind chills are expected for Friday here.
Q: How is the 2022 hurricane season going?
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Saturday's winds could be br…
Get ready for a very nice afternoon across southern Wisconsin with temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Some will get even warmer on Wednesday! Here's your full forecast.