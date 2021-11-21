For the drive home in Madison: Clear. Low 18F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Monday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
