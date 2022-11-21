 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

