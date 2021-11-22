For the drive home in Madison: Mainly clear. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
