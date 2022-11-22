Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.