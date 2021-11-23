 Skip to main content
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Generally fair. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

