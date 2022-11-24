This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We will see a mix…
It has been a fairly wintry week across the Great Lakes states, including here in southern Wisconsin, with snow on five straight days in Madison
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Still a chance for snow as well. Full details here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Saturday's winds could be br…
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Get ready for a very nice afternoon across southern Wisconsin with temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Some will get even warmer on Wednesday! Here's your full forecast.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Models are showi…
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Today's co…