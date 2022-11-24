 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

