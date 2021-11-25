 Skip to main content
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

