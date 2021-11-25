Madison's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
