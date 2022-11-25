Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.