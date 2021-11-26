Madison's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
During the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river that pummeled California in October, peak individual wave heights of as much as 60 feet were measured.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
South-central Wisconsin is unlikely to see accumulating snow from the Alberta Clipper that will move across the state on Saturday, according to forecasters.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to the north of a line between Wisconsin Dells and West Bend, with highest accumulations near Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.
Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Wednesday…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
Q: Is our recent cold snap a harbinger of things to come?