For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
