This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
