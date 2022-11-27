 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

