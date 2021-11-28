Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Monday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
