For the drive home in Madison: Considerable cloudiness. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Get ready for a very nice afternoon across southern Wisconsin with temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Some will get even warmer on Wednesday! Here's your full forecast.
Continuously tracking how and why sea level is changing is an important part of informing plans for adaptation to global changes.
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Today's co…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees …
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
It has been a fairly wintry week across the Great Lakes states, including here in southern Wisconsin, with snow on five straight days in Madison