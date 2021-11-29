 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News