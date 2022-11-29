 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News