Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
