Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

