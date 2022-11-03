Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.