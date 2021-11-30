Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.