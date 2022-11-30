 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Madison: Mostly clear. Low around 15F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News