This evening in Madison: Mostly clear. Low around 15F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
