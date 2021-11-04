 Skip to main content
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

