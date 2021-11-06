Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.