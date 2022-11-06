 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Monday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

