This evening in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Monday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
