This evening's outlook for Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
