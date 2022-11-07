Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.