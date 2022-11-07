Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a cold front stalling out in southern Wisconsin today, lots of rain is expected for some. Cold and very windy for everyone Saturday. Get all the details in our complete weekend forecast.
More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. With a cold front beginning to push into the area, showers and storms are coming back and temperatures are going down for Friday. Here's the latest.
Last week we saw temperatures soar into the 70s on the first three days of the month before plummeting back to more normal levels.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Get ready for a very nice afternoon across southern Wisconsin with temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Some will get even warmer on Wednesday! Here's your full forecast.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Sunny, breezy, and unseasonably warm today. Clouds and wind will increase for Thursday. Find out when rain will return and when we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degre…