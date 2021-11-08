This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
- Updated
Q: What is La Niña and
This evening's outlook for Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It …
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see…
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degree…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect clear…
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.