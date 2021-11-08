 Skip to main content
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

