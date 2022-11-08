 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

