This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
With a cold front stalling out in southern Wisconsin today, lots of rain is expected for some. Cold and very windy for everyone Saturday. Get all the details in our complete weekend forecast.
Last week we saw temperatures soar into the 70s on the first three days of the month before plummeting back to more normal levels.
More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. With a cold front beginning to push into the area, showers and storms are coming back and temperatures are going down for Friday. Here's the latest.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
Sunny, breezy, and unseasonably warm today. Clouds and wind will increase for Thursday. Find out when rain will return and when we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degre…
Cooler today than Sunday, but right where we should be for early November. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.