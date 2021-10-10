Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.